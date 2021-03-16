Arlington man dies after accidental shooting

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - An Arlington man was fatally struck by an accidental gunshot Friday night near Gaylord.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Brady Steffer died after being shot by a rifle at about 11 p.m. on a property east of Gaylord.
Steffer and another person were outside checking on animals after hearing coyotes when they came across an animal stuck in some fencing.
Authorities say the other person was carrying a rifle, and while repositioning it, the rifle went off and struck Steffer.
Steffer was taken to the local hospital where he died.
Authorities have not publicly identified the other party.
The incident remains under investigation.
