KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

A cold front begins to slowly move across the area today, but until it does, a warm and muggy morning ahead for the region with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Southwest winds will remain around 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday will be dry and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s and mid 70s. There will be noticeably less humidity as well under mainly sunny skies.

Another cold front will then move through the area on Thursday, coming in through the “backdoor,” or out of the northeast. The front will bring in showers and thunderstorms and send the winds out of the northeast. There will be more potential for heavy rain Thursday as a complex of storms is forecast to move through, the severe threat is low as of now.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved