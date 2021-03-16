LSS Meals on Wheels program plans ahead for weather conditions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Weather conditions like Monday’s snowfall often mean the cancellation of various services.
That’s why Lutheran Social Services’ Meals on Wheels Program has backup plans in place.
For the past 40 years, the program has delivered hot meals to seniors. Senior Program Director Kristen Shurrer says staff is always checking the weather ahead of time and planning to make sure seniors have meals.
“We are sending out extra meals the day before a weather event. So we have a stock of frozen meals that are in our kitchens and we send an extra meal out to those individuals if we expect a weather situation,” explained Shurrer.
In addition, LSS sends out four, shelf staple meals every month that can be used for situations like weather emergencies.
To sign up for Meals on Wheels services call 1-800-488-4146
