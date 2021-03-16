MDH urges youth testing in effort to wipe out COVID-19 variant

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Amid loosening COVID-19 restrictions, the Minnesota Department of Health continues to urge the public to get tested regularly, in an effort to wipe out a new B-117 variant of COVID-19 identified in Carver County in January.
Minnesota Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff says of the 140 people tested in connection with the Carver County cluster, 32 were confirmed to have the U.K. variant and that many of those cases were connected to youth sports and recreation events.
“While the vaccinations have continued to stand up well to the variants we are still wondering how B-177 will affect our vaccination efforts,” said Huff.
MDH encourages Carver County to put a two-week pause on youth sports and to have athletes tested weekly and non-athlete students tested biweekly.
In addition, health officials encourage regular testing for all students attending in-person learning and youth sports.
