Stem cell donor hopes story inspires others to give

(KEYC) -A 2012 Mankato West graduate who now lives in Texas recently made a difference in someone’s life by donating stem cells.
Joey Booker first signed up for the ‘Be The Match’ registry about four years ago with hopes of changing a life. The program pairs donors sharing similar HLA typing with patients that may have leukemia, lymphoma or other diseases.
“I was thinking I’d get a call the next day, when they called me, I thought it was spam and this was just a prank,” said Booker.
It wasn’t, over those years, ‘Be The Match’ found a patient that’s compatible with Booker’s blood stem cells.
Once the pairing happens, then comes the procedure which isolates those cells.
“The process for me was actually called leukapheresis. What they do, they give you an IV in both arms, extract the stem cells that way. If you’ve ever been in a hospital had an IV fluid, it’s the same process, just a little bit longer. They take your blood, separate the stem cells from the blood and you get everything back. For me, it was painless, it took four hours. They planned for two days, but it was a quick turnaround time and everything went perfectly,” said Booker.
The selfless act is one that can save a life and drew attention from Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham, who spoke with Booker and called him a hero.
“I just really can’t thank you enough. Being personal with you, I just lost my mom less than a year ago due to cancer. Totally different type of cancer, nothing we could do about it, but if there was anything I or anyone else could do, I would have jumped on it,” said Ham.
Booker currently is a healthcare worker and musician and hopes his story inspires others to become donors.
“I actually found out that there is 20 million people on the registry and only four percent are black. I know from my past, my parents’ past and grandparents’ past that we have a lot of mistrust in the medical field. This program is something I believe in that is not here to take advantage of us, but to make our experience as a donor easy and transparent and save a life which is the ultimate goal. I hope to be someone that can say, ‘Hey, I made it. It’s not bad at all.’ Hopefully I can get more people to sign up for the registry,” said Booker.
For more information on the program, you can visit https://join.bethematch.org/s/landing?language=en_US&ref=BeLikeJoey&refUrl=ENDREFURL
