Iowa plans to open vaccines to all residents on April 5

Iowa received nearly 119,000 doses during the week of March 1 thanks to an increase in the availability of the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Weekly allocations fell to nearly 95,000 for the week of March 8 and to just over 86,500 for this week. Next week will be about the same, and then the week of March 29 Iowa’s allocation is expected to rise to around 200,000 doses a week. In April it could ramp up to nearly 300,000 doses a week as the national supply approaches 29 million doses.