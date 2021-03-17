Minnesota Governor, Lt. Governor to quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

“Governor Walz has not yet been vaccinated. Lieutenant Governor Flanagan has only received one of two required Moderna doses. Commissioner Malcolm has received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but is still within the 14 day waiting period. The Governor hopes this serves as an important reminder for Minnesotans that, while we are close to the end of the pandemic, we must continue to take COVID-19 seriously. Wear a mask, social distance, get tested, and sign up to get vaccinated.”