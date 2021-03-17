Minnesota State University, Mankato names Inch as Davenport’s successor

“Dr. Inch has the academic credentials, experience, leadership skills, and vision required to guide Minnesota State University, Mankato into the future,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “Throughout his career, Dr. Inch has consistently demonstrated that he is a strategic leader who understands that in order to move the university forward, it is important to work in a collaborative, transparent, authentic manner, and build on a shared vision – a vision that will ensure the success of all students and will secure the university’s future. His past experience will make him a strong partner at the system level as we pursue our shared vision of Equity 2030.”