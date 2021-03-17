Minnesota State University, Mankato names Inch as Davenport’s successor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State College and Universities Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that Edward Inch will serve as the 13th president of Minnesota State University, Mankato, effective July 1.
Inch will be the successor to Richard Davenport, who has served as president at MSU Mankato since July 1, 2002 — which currently makes him the longest-serving president of any college or university in the state of Minnesota and the third longest-serving president in Minnesota State Mankato history.
Inch will join Minnesota State Mankato after serving as the provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, East Bay since 2016.
“Dr. Inch has the academic credentials, experience, leadership skills, and vision required to guide Minnesota State University, Mankato into the future,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “Throughout his career, Dr. Inch has consistently demonstrated that he is a strategic leader who understands that in order to move the university forward, it is important to work in a collaborative, transparent, authentic manner, and build on a shared vision – a vision that will ensure the success of all students and will secure the university’s future. His past experience will make him a strong partner at the system level as we pursue our shared vision of Equity 2030.”
Before working at California State University, East Bay, Inch served as the dean of the College of Arts and Letters at California State University, Sacramento, where he led an academic unit comprised of 10 departments enrolling more than 29,000 students.
In addition to serving in these positions, Inch is also a tenured professor at California State University, East Bay, and has been a tenured professor at California State University, Sacramento, Capital University (Ohio) and Pacific Lutheran University.
Inch holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University, a master’s degree from the University of Oregon and a doctoral degree from the University of Washington.
