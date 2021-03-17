MSGA voices concern over proposed Clean Cars Rule

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association is voicing concerns about the proposed Clean Cars Rule in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is considering the Clean Cars Rule, which would require vehicle manufacturers to deliver vehicles to the Minnesota market that produce lower emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants. The Clean Cars Minnesota rule making would enable Minnesota to adopt both the Low Emission Vehicle and Zero Emission Vehicle standards.
It’s a move similar to California’s efforts to get cleaner cars on its roads.
The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association is disputing a comparison between Minnesota and California.
“We have spent our own time and money developing solutions like biodiesel,” MSGA President Jamie Beyer said. “So, it is frustrating to see these deals pumped out that are looking solely towards California. You know, they are all wrapped up in California when we are expecting a ‘One Minnesota’ and in ‘One Minnesota’ there isn’t room for California.”
The MSGA also says it supports biodiesel because it was created in an effort to reduce pollution and improve air quality in the state. In their statement, the MSGA also said that it provides jobs and increases the demand for soybeans.
