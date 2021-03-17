National Sleep Awareness Week in full effect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s Sleep Awareness Week.
It was created by the National Sleep Foundation as a way to boost overall health and well-being.
This one week out of the year is a way for people to share their sleep tips.
This sleep health campaign has been going on since 1998 and proves that many people don’t get nearly enough of it.
Most adults need at least seven to nine hours each night followed by fifteen to seventeen hours awake.
Getting only minimal hours of sleep could be more dangerous than expected.
”Getting only four hours of sleep is like getting a six-pack of beer and another figure to throw at you. If you pull an all-nighter or up all night, it is like having a blood alcohol level of 0.19. Which is almost triple the legal limit in Minnesota,” Mankato Clinic physician Robert Olson said.
Sleep Awareness Week usually is around Daylight Saving Time.
Some ways to help are gradually altering your bedtime and wake time.
