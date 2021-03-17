Celebrating National Small Business Development Center Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Businesses across the nation celebrated National Small Business Development Center Day Wednesday.
Minnesota’s Small Business Development Center is focused on getting the proper tools and resources into the hands of entrepreneurs.
“Really focus in on small businesses as a key pillar of our growth in the coming year. Almost half of Minnesotans work in a small business,” said Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
There are nearly 1,000 small business development centers across the nation, including nine in Minnesota, and Wednesday was a day to celebrate the impact they have made on business owners.
“Those work as a network to support existing businesses, as well as start-ups,” said Teri Wallace, interim associate vice president for research and dean of extended campus at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Mankato is home to the South Central Regional SBDC, in partnership with Minnesota State University, Mankato, which has seen record-breaking numbers during a year of uncertainty.
“Serving 570 clients, that means they accessed $13 million worth of resources to help with businesses,” Wallace added.
A few of the resources that are offered include marketing help, business refocus and planning, which have been staples in southern Minnesota for decades.
“It’s a free service that we are offering here. We’ve been around for about 40 years, so this is a great way to build the economy and rebuilding the economy into the future,” said Mike Hahn, regional director of the South Central Small Business Development Center. “Great way to develop that knowledge base within the community on entrepreneurship because we are all kind of developing this new type of way in doing things.”
