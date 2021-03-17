Sen. Tina Smith appointed chair of Rural Development and Energy subcommittee

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) was named the chair of the Rural Development and Energy subcommittee earlier this week.
The subcommittee oversees many rural development projects, such as housing and renewable energy.
Smith says agriculture is the backbone of Minnesota’s economy, adding that agriculture brings jobs and opportunities for clean, renewable energy.
“I am thinking, first, of energy and with renewable energy and renewable fuels being so important to Minnesota’s economy and Minnesota’s agriculture economy in particular,” Smith said. “Being able to use this subcommittee to promote renewable fuels and the work that we need to do to make [and] move to a more clean energy future is going to be great.”
Smith says one top priority is expanding broadband access in rural communities.
She adds that federal stimulus dollars is a boost for Minnesota’s rural communities.
“The American Rescue Plan is literally a shot in the arm for Americans and Minnesotans, especially in rural communities,” Smith said. “I think, first, is the help that we can provide to help get vaccines distributed and out all over Minnesota, especially in rural communities, and the help to do that is in the American Rescue Plan.”
Smith also emphasized the need for reopening schools.
