AP source: Vikings agree to deal with CB Patrick Peterson

Though he’s past his prime at age 30, Peterson will bring some badly needed experience to a cornerback group that went through significant growing and injury pains last year. The top two players at the position are Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney, both rookies in 2020 who while showing some promise were picked on often. Mike Hughes, the first-round draft pick in 2018, has had three straight injury-limited seasons. At age 23, Hughes was the longest-tenured cornerback on the team last year.