Area organizations award nonprofits grants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation awards grants to area organizations.
They are awarding $160,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations across the region.
Programs that receive the grants are combating issues like hunger and homelessness, safety, education and learning.
Some of the qualifying organizations are CADA, ECHO Food Shelf, Greater Mankato Diversity Council and Mankato Youth Place.
”As a non-profit, it is just reassuring to know that you have support out there in the community for the work that you are doing. It’s really important, it’s important on both sides. It’s important to the non-profit sector and I think it is a great example. Again, this is one of the most generous regions in Minnesota,” Mankato Area Foundation CEO Nancy Zallek said.
27 programs received grant funding this round.
