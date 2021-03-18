COVID-19 vaccine pop-up shop helping area veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More people are getting the COVID-19 vaccines every day and now more veterans can be added to that list.
The shot will be available to veterans of any age at the Lyle C Pearson VA Clinic.
Veterans can get it on April 17-18.
You must be enrolled in the VA Health System to be eligible for the vaccine.
A second requirement: committing to getting the second vaccine on May 8 or 9.
It’s a pop-up shop for COVID-19 vaccines organizers call a huge step in the right direction.
”The counties of Blue Earth, Nicolet, Watonwan, Waseca and Brown counties have been transporting veterans up to the VA Minneapolis medical center to get their COVID vaccines currently. Which can be a longer trip for some of the older veterans or veterans with some underlying health conditions,” Blue Earth County Veteran Service Officer Michael McLaughlin said.
Appointments must be made to receive the vaccine in April.
To make an appointment in Blue Earth County, call 507-387-2939.
To make an appointment in Nicollet County, call 507-934-7870.
