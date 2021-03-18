Family physician, former state Sen. Scott Jensen announces plans to run for governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Former State Senator and family physician Scott Jensen announce his Republican candidacy for governor.
Jensen served one term in the Senate and retired in January. The family physician has been critical of the state’s response to the pandemic, questioning federal guidelines around reporting COVID-19 deaths.
“I’m running for Governor because I think the path we are on today is not a sustainable path. I would ask several questions; Do we think that the state of Minnesota has been prepared for this pandemic and responded to the evolving pandemic with wise policy decisions? Do we think that Minnesotans have been protected publicly and privately? Are we safe on the streets of Minneapolis, are senior citizens safe in long-term care facilities? Have students been protected? And I would ask has the way we governed ourselves been preserved? It’s those reasons that compel me to run,” said Jensen.
“This is not the state of Minnesota that I have lived in for 65 years and I am going to do my best to bring us to a place in the future that our Constitution most closely calls far,” he continued.
Gov. Tim Walz, who’s serving his first term, is expected to seek a second, but has not formally announced his campaign.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.