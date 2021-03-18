Family physician, former state Sen. Scott Jensen announces plans to run for governor

“I’m running for Governor because I think the path we are on today is not a sustainable path. I would ask several questions; Do we think that the state of Minnesota has been prepared for this pandemic and responded to the evolving pandemic with wise policy decisions? Do we think that Minnesotans have been protected publicly and privately? Are we safe on the streets of Minneapolis, are senior citizens safe in long-term care facilities? Have students been protected? And I would ask has the way we governed ourselves been preserved? It’s those reasons that compel me to run,” said Jensen.