Mankato West student-led group launches ‘Her Drive’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In an effort to close the gender inequality gap and help provide necessary products to women in the community, a student-led group at Mankato West High School launched “HER Drive.”
Moving Our Futures Forward is collecting feminine products for women in need in the community.
Sophomore group member Matilda Burg came up with the idea for Women’s History Month.
“It’s basically where we all collect feminine products from bras, tampons, everything you need as a woman,” explained Burg.
“It’s really important that all people have access to personal hygiene,” added Indya Campbell, MOFF member and Mankato West senior.
The group is hosting two upcoming drives where the community can drop off undergarments, personal hygiene products, or monetary donations.
“Obviously, the first goal of the ‘Her Drive’ is to collect these supplies for people who need them. But beyond that, it’s also about raising the awareness because this is still another huge issue and example of inequality that’s normalized in our society,” said Campbell.
Donations will be given to CADA, as well as distributed to youth in the community.
The drives will be held at the Coffee Hag from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20 and March 27.
