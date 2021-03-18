NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s time for another edition of your weekly Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.
MEN’S RECAP:
The No. 3 Minnesota State Mavericks prepare for puck drop in a win or go home game against Northern Michigan in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association semifinals Friday.
MSU’s leader between-the-pipes, junior Dryden McKay, was named a top-10 finalist for the 2021 Hobey Baker award.
McKay is one of the most decorated goaltenders in the league, recently being named the WCHA player of the year, he has won three consecutive regular-season titles and is just three shutouts away from tying the NCAA shutout record of 26.
The Hobey Baker Memorial Award committee will announce the Hobey Hat Trick finalists on April 1 and the winner on April 10.
The recognition doesn’t stop there. Nine-year head coach Mike Hastings was named the WCHA Coach of the Decade.
Hastings owns a 234-88-24 record with MSU, most notably leading the team to six regular season titles.
A trio of Mavericks were selected for the WCHA All-Decade Team, including Matt Leitner, Marc Michaelis, and Dryden McKay.
