MDH: six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,226 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,226 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 501,458. Of those total cases, 38,602 are health care workers.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,762. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,244.
There are 485,358 people who are no longer isolated.
26,520 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,463 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,805,829.
Statewide, 1,303,210 people have received one vaccine dose, and 764,275 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,060 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 372,442.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,672.
4,292,009 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,140,550 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 425,030 people have completed both vaccine doses.
