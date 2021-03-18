Pickleball is coming to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mitch and Sidney Elofson are St. Peter natives who enjoy playing so much that they wanted to create this facility called the Picklebarn for the community to enjoy. They hope to break ground on this project in Mankato this summer.
“We chose pickleball because it is a multigenerational sport, grandkids can play with grandparents,” Sidney Elofson said. “You can just pick up a paddle and play on your first time trying it or you can play as a more experienced player. We are really gearing toward a mix of both.”
The two say that they would like players of all skill levels come and enjoy the facility and hope to one day host tournaments there.
