Prep Athlete: SESM’s Windschitl, Mathiowetz

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The third-ranked Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team is a perfect 18-0 on the season heading into the section tournament.
Leading the way for the Knights are two players combining for over 4,000 points in their high school careers. Here’s a look at our Prep Athletes of the Week.
Madison Mathiowetz and Sydney Windschitl are the top two leading scorers in program history and are a handful for teams to game plan for.
“It’s hard to match-up. Defensively, Syd does a great job of getting to the hoop. Madison can be an inside threat, outside threat we create match-up problems with the teams we play defensively. They work hard, get after it, and they lead our teams in assists as well. They’re distributing the ball besides just scoring,” said head coach Bruce Woitas.
The numbers are staggering for a pair that’s helped the Knights go 43-3 overall dating back to last season. In 2021, Mathiowetz is averaging a double-double per game with more than 32 points and ten rebounds to go along with around five assists and five steals every time she takes the floor.
The junior continues knocking down milestones, passing the 2000 and 2500 career point marks earlier this year.
“Awesome milestone, but it’s small in comparison to everything we’ve accomplished as a team so far this year. Amazing coaches, teammates to have my back and help me continue to be successful,” said Mathiowetz.
Then there is Windschitl with more than 1700 career points, averaging close to 20 points and six rebounds per game this season.
“I started off as an eighth-grader, playing a couple of minutes. Now my senior year, I’ve taken on more of a leadership role leading my team to success,” said Windschitl.
The pair is doing just that, putting the Knights in position to make a deep postseason run.
“Our goal is to take it a step further than we did last year, make it to the state tournament. Everything is pretty unknown this year, and a lot of things are out of our hands. Hoping that we stay healthy and that everything goes well all the way through,” said Mathiowetz.
“It’s been awesome, not knowing if we would have a season at the beginning of the season, now going into the playoffs undefeated and healthy. It’s been a fun ride with my teammates,” said Windschitl.
