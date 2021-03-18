Prep Athlete: Sleepy Eye’s Kegan Heiderscheidt

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - Sleepy Eye guard Kegan Heidersheidt led the boys’ basketball program in every statistical category his junior and senior season.
Despite eight fewer games on SEHS’ schedule this season, Heiderscheidt reached 1,486 career points to surpass Brandon Polesky for second on the all-time scoring list in Indians boys’ basketball history.
“That’s always fun, to see the rewards for what you put in. Just knowing, you’re not doing these extra hours after practice for nothing. It shows in a game and all those career totals. It’s been fun. It’s obviously hard knowing that we’re done. But, I wouldn’t trade it for anything, it was amazing,” Kegan Heiderscheidt said.
Playing ball comes natural to Heiderscheidt, as you can imagine being 6′7 with a near 6′10 wingspan, pairing that with his work ethic makes for something special.
“You can go and shoot for an hour every day, but if you’re no working on something specific each day, you can’t really perfect it,” the senior guard added.
“He’s consistently working at his craft. Whether it was 10 or 11 at night, ‘Dad, I want to go shoot, I want to go shoot free throws, work on my ball-handling.’ He was over here when people didn’t see him over here and just like any other good athlete, they’re going to work at their craft,” head coach of the Indian boys’ basketball team and Kegan’s dad said.
Following Heiderscheidt’s junior season, the focus shifted to expanding his game to be able to play at the next level.
“He really worked on his mid-range game and that became one of his go-to shots or go-to moves to get to the 12-15 ft jump shot. It really expanded his game, because they had to guard him,” coach Heiderscheidt said.
“I really took into shooting this summer, I wanted to get my mid-range shot, my three-point shot, just wanted to be able to perfect that so I could open up everything else for my game,” Kegan said.
The hard work paid off once again, as Southwest Minnesota State will soon have four athletes from the Tomahawk Conference on its roster, as Heiderscheidt is set to join the Mustangs next season.
“Playing with Dunwa Omot, Jonathan Zinniel and Alex Hillesheim next year, that’s going to be real fun. Obviously, played against them 3-4 years, well, ever since elementary basically,” Kegan said. “So, to finally be able to play on a team with them, that’s going to be huge.”
