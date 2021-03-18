St. James man stable after being struck by vehicle

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in St. James say a 74-year-old man is in stable condition after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle on Tuesday.
The St. James Police Department and Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office report that they responded to an automobile vs. bicyclist crash on the 400 block of 1st Avenue South in St. James at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday.
Daniel Romero Marquez, 25, of St. James, was reportedly traveling westbound on the 400 block of 1st Avenue in a 1999 Oldsmobile Delta 88 when he was blinded by headlights from oncoming traffic.
During the time that Marquez was blinded, he had struck 74-year-old Danny Ralph Smith, of St. James, while Smith was riding in the westbound parking lane.
Smith was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James to be treated for his injuries, although the extent of his injuries is unclear at this time. He was later airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Authorities say Smith is in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.
The incident remains under investigation and will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney for review of possible charges.
