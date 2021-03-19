Walz, Asian American leaders address hate crimes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Coalition for Asian American Leaders joined Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan for a roundtable discussion in response to Tuesday’s shootings at three spas in Atlanta, Georgia.
“Now is the time for voices to be lifted up, for actions to be taken, and to make it clear that our brothers and sisters, no matter where their country of origin is, this is their home,” Walz said.
“It’s hurt everyone in the United States and including all the people in Minnesota,” stated Phi Chia Moua, a member of the coalition.
Eight people were killed in the attacks, 6 of them being women of Asian descent.
The deadly shootings have ignited discussions around the uptick in hate crimes and racial violence against Asian Americans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These attacks that occurred this week are horrifying and traumatic but unfortunately are not surprising,” added Flanagan.
The U.S. Department of Justice says these crimes have been on the rise this past year, though the FBI won’t release their compiled hate crime data from 2020 until November.
Preliminary studies by the Center for Study of Hate & Extremism documented hate crime patterns in 16 major American cities. They found anti-Asian hate crimes rose by 149% in 2020, though overall hate crimes dropped 7%.
While that number is significant, the center says it believes these statistics are conservative estimates, as many crimes go unreported.
