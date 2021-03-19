March Madness is back at local bars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - March Madness is back, and local bars are opening their doors to guests who want to watch the big games this year.
After last year’s NCAA tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19, anticipation has been high for this year’s March Madness to return.
The tournament is expected to provide an extra boost in revenue for area bars and businesses, which could be a helpful push to for local establishments to recover from the impact caused by the pandemic.
