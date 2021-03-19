MDH: nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,449 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,449 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 502,893. Of those total cases, 38,656 are health care workers.
There have been nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,771. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,247.
There are 485,912 people who are no longer isolated.
26,578 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,478 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,805,829.
Statewide, 1,337,892 people have received one vaccine dose, and 788,495 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 593 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 372,982.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,672.
4,306,959 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,181,990 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 447,345 people have completed both vaccine doses.
