MDH to open community COVID vaccination clinic in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program is expanding next week, Governor Tim Walz announced, with a new permanent site at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
The large-scale Mankato site is the seventh permanent Community Vaccination site in Minnesota, joining Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, Saint Paul and St. Cloud. The Moderna vaccine will be administered to currently eligible Minnesotans, including frontline workers.
“Across the state, we are building an expansive network of providers to bring vaccines directly to Minnesotans in their communities. Our Community Vaccine Program is a key component of this provider network,” said Governor Walz. “The Community Vaccination sites are incredibly efficient at getting shots into arms, and this new location will help us reach more people in southern Minnesota quicker than ever before.”
Minnesota has administered more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 1.3 million people. To date, Community Vaccination Program sites and the 10 pilot locations that proceeded them have administered more than 211,000 doses.
Minnesota providers are quickly administering vaccines to vulnerable Minnesotans. Last week, the state reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of people age 65 years and older, leading Governor Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to 1.8 million more Minnesotans.
“The Community Vaccine Program site in Mankato will help us get shots to more Minnesotans who need them – including frontline workers whose jobs put them at increased risk of COVID exposure,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Minnesota providers are working hard to get shots to everyone who needs them, and we’re excited to stand up this additional Community Vaccination opportunity to help make that possible.”
Minnesotans who have not received a vaccine should sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, which will notify users about vaccine opportunities near them. Users currently eligible for the vaccine may be randomly selected for an appointment at a Community Vaccination Program location. Minnesotans may be contacted directly if they can make an appointment.
Minnesotans can sign up at https://mn.gov/vaccineconnector. Minnesotans unable to sign up online or who require translation assistance can call 833-431-2053 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday to sign up over the phone.
In addition to the Vaccine Connector, Minnesotans can search for local providers, contact information and scheduling opportunities on the state’s vaccine finder map: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
“We need broad community protection before we are able to rein in COVID-19 and get back to the many normal parts of life we all have missed — and the way we get there is by getting as many people vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible,” continued Governor Walz. “To do that, all Minnesotans should get vaccinated with the first vaccine available to them. This new site provides even more opportunities for people to get their shot.”
The state continues to offer no-cost community testing for COVID-19 across Minnesota, including at the former Gander Mountain site in Mankato. Minnesotans are encouraged to schedule an appointment at https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp. Walk-ins are also welcome.
