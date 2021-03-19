Minnesota seniors are concerned about the cost of the vaccine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to a survey, thousands of Minnesota seniors say they plan to turn down the COVID-19 vaccine due to cost concerns.
Those cost concerns come are rooted in misinformation. There are no out-of-pocket costs for the vaccine. The government is distributing the vaccine free of charge to health clinics across the country to have everyone vaccinated as soon as possible. Again, any cost for an appointment fee or any other fees will be covered by insurance or the government.
“It goes further than that,” chief financial officer at Mankato Clinic Steve Hatkin said. “The requirements do not allow providers to bill the patient for either the vaccine or the administration for the vaccine. Regardless of coverage and regardless of insurance, they are not allowed to send a bill to a patient. From a patient’s perspective, there are zero out-of-pocket costs to receive the vaccine.”
The Mankato Clinic is among the providers administering the vaccine.
