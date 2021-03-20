North Mankato fire fighters train at Spring Lake Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato’s fire department trained at Spring Lake Park for open water and ice water rescue. The goal of this training was to be better prepared for any situation that might come their way even in the Minnesota winters. The crew learned about the new equipment they will be working with as well as strategies on how to best deal with the changing conditions that come with spring and the ice.
”Today we are basically learning how to use the equipment, self rescue techniques as well as well as rescue techniques for people really stranded in the ice type situations is really what we are focusing on here today,” North Mankato fire chief Dan Giefer said.
Fifteen firefighters received their certification for this training and are now better prepared to serve the North Mankato area.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.