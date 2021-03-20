Reform to begin in Minnesota state schools law enforcement courses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system is looking to reform the law enforcement programs to better address racism and the need for cultural competency. Minnesota State University, Mankato has begun to make changes.
“I have great pride in law enforcement,” law enforcement program director at MNSU Pat Nelson said. “I want this done right because I want our students to have that similar pride in our professional peace officer education program here in Minnesota and the pride of being a Minnesota peace officer.”
The program is meant to emphasize the value of diversity and inclusion. One way they’ll help students better understand socioeconomic differences and diverse backgrounds is internships in the communities they’ll serve.
“We thought it was important that our students had internships or externships to engage in a diversity of communities,” Associate Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at Minnesota State Satasha Green-Stephan said. “Again when we talk about the incorporation of cultural competencies and anti-racist education it will require our students to have different experiences.”
Green-Stephen says those lessons will help all future officers be better prepared for every situation they’ll encounter.
“As for the education of our new officers is the education of cultural competency and leadership training,” Green-Stephen said. “And development into the curriculum and to infuse programming into anti-racist education. We are also looking to develop transformative police practices with an emphasis as the role of the role of law enforcement as public servants in communities”
The Minnesota State task force began its work in August of last year. Part of their efforts included feedback from community members.
Some changes at MNSU will begin in the fall of 2021 while others will take place in 2022. In Mankato.
