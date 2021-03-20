Using thrift stores for your spring cleaning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With spring time means spring cleaning, donations and more. If you’re cleaning out your closets and looking to donate, there are several thrift stores in the local area to bring your items to.
Hopp’s Thrift Store is one of many. With an increase in inventory coming from spring cleaning they always accept donations. Hopp’s makes it easy for people to donate with no need to call ahead. Drive up donations are available and they will take anything but clothes.
”I would say that we are more of a service business than sales,” owner Jeff Hopps said. “We go around and get all of this stuff to sell in one place. People come in here in to go to one spot so people don’t have to go to many different spots looking for something.”
They say it’s always good to consider going to a thrift store instead of throwing away what you have.
