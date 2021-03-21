Can shortages adding to breweries woes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic has many bars and restaurants across the country taking big hits. Now, there has been a recent shortage of cans available for breweries, which has limited their output.
The can shortage has been due to a slow in production. Places like Mankato Brewery say they have been having trouble navigating through the pandemic as it is.
Owner Tim Tupy says this adds to the list of challenges, but the brewery does have a surplus of cans they are able to use as a cushion.
“We try and keep another order or truckload extra as a buffer but those buffers are only based on what we know for past sales and what we project for future sales, but when you’re dealing with the pandemic you just never know what is going to happen for an increase or decrease in sales,” Tupy said.
Things are beginning to look up for breweries as people are now allowed to go out more and see what they have to offer.
“We kind of need to work within our bounds of knowing that we are still in a pandemic, but we still want to get our beer out to people,” co-owner of Locale Brewing Company Jim Parejko said. “Whether it is making it safer for people to drink here by having more outdoor space or again trying to get cans to stores around the area.”
Both Mankato Brewery and Locale Brewery have been happy to see community support throughout the past year. As the weather warms, up both breweries have opened their outdoor seating options to create more space for customers.
“This can shortage has affected these local breweries, but with restrictions loosening and vaccines becoming more and more available it is starting to return to business as usual.
