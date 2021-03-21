Connections Shelter to debut Shelter Church on Easter Sunday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the Easter holiday fast approaching, area churches are making their preparations for this year’s celebration. Connections Ministry in Mankato, known for its community overnight shelter, has big plans in the works for the upcoming holiday. The ministry is debuting the Shelter Church.
Pastor Collette Broady Grund, who serves as Co-Director of Connections Shelter, said, “We are kicking off a new church community on Easter Sunday. We’re calling it Shelter Church because we want it to be associated with the shelter, but it’s not just for people staying in the shelter
Shelter Church will put on its services outdoors to provide a comfortable and casual environment for its congregation.
Pastor Erica Koser, Grund’s fellow Co-Director stated, “We’re going to start each week with a meal, so there will be a free dinner served and then segue into a short worship service.”
Shelter Church will be hosting their Easter meal and worship service April 4th at 4:30PM. More details can be found here.
