East finishes 15th, West 18th in boys’ class A swim & dive championships

East and West finish in top-20 at state
By Mary Rominger | March 21, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 2:02 PM

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East and Mankato West boys’ swimming & diving programs competed in the Class A championships, on Saturday.

This years championship was unlike any other, teams had one-day to show out.

The overall winner in the championship was Breck/Blake.

The Cougars placed 15th as a team with 64-points and the Scarlets finished 18th with 35-points.

East’s Dave Wedzina had the area’s top swim with a 6th place finish in the 200-Yard IM.

This was the Cougars’ 2nd best finish in team history.

