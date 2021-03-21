East finishes 15th, West 18th in boys’ class A swim & dive championships

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East and Mankato West boys’ swimming & diving programs competed in the Class A championships, on Saturday.
This years championship was unlike any other, teams had one-day to show out.
The overall winner in the championship was Breck/Blake.
The Cougars placed 15th as a team with 64-points and the Scarlets finished 18th with 35-points.
East’s Dave Wedzina had the area’s top swim with a 6th place finish in the 200-Yard IM.
This was the Cougars’ 2nd best finish in team history.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.