Local drive collects essential items for domestic violence survivors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Coffee Hag and Moving Our Futures Forward organization have teamed up to host an event to raise funds and collect essential items for domestic violence survivors.
“It can be very dangerous to leave an abusive relationship, so they’re not able to take many things with them,” said Libby Guss, an emergency room social worker. “A lot of these people are also being financially abused, and then also add in the social isolation you can get from abusive relationships, and then you add this trauma and everything that they’re going through. We just need to make sure that we can hook a lot of these people up with the resources that they need.”
The event, called the Her Drive, aims to collect donations of new undergarments, feminine hygiene products, haircare products and lightly used bras and swimsuits.
“Women need to know that they’re supported. This has been a really difficult time for a lot of people, so the more we can do to be available to the community, we’re gonna do,” stated Jenn Melby-Kelley, owner of the Coffee Hag.
All donations will be given to women at the local Center Against Domestic Violence. Donations can be dropped off at the Coffee Hag, and the drive will run through next Sunday.
