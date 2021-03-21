Mankato East student qualifies for national speech competition

In speech, students compete against each other in various categories such as poetry, creative expression or duo interpretation. Gavin has chosen extemporaneous speaking. He said, “You don’t know what you’re talking about before the round. Before the round, you draw three questions about modern politics, right. International or domestic stuff like will the UK be able to have a strong economy after Brexit, right. You draw one of those questions out of a box before the round, and then you have half an hour to research it, and then you give a seven-minute speech about it.”