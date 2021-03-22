The Docket: Mankato City Council to address city transportation topics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several transportation topics are on the agenda at Monday night’s Mankato City Council meeting.
Mankato City Council will address truck traffic in residential areas Monday night.
According to the council, residents on Second Avenue have complained about excessive instances of traffic on the street.
This is in part because the area is used for many industrial purposes.
There are long-term plans for the city to rezone the area as light industrial, but it is currently labeled as residential.
First Avenue is an alternative road that could be used for the traffic, according to the city.
The city will vote at Monday’s meeting to install no parking in impacted areas to allow room for truck movement.
Mankato City Council will also vote to enter into a construction agreement with Blue Earth County for improvements to the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Trunk Highway 14.
This project will revise the ramps at the highway and North Riverfront Drive.
The city and county say the improvements should reduce delay and improve traffic capacity.
Construction is expected to begin this year.
