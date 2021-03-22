Minnesota officials link variant to recent rise in COVID-19 cases, 1,152 new cases reported

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota health officials suspect a coronavirus variant is driving an increase in case growth across the state in recent weeks as they race to vaccinate the state’s population.
Health officials said more than 300 cases of the B117 variant first detected in the United Kingdom have been found in Minnesota.
Officials warned against gathering for approaching spring holidays like Easter, Ramadan, and Passover or traveling for spring break to prevent increased risk for spreading the virus.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,152 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 506,376. Of those total cases, 38,753 are health care workers.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 6,782. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,248.
There are 489,279 people who are no longer isolated.
26,661 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,494 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,968,369.
Statewide, 1,430,349 people have received one vaccine dose, and 850,829 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 318 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 373,868.
There have been two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,675.
4,326,011 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,278,658 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 461,479 people have completed both vaccine doses.
