National Poison Prevention Week: Proper medication disposal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - National Poison Prevention Week kicks off Sunday, and Mayo Clinic Health System is reminding people of the importance of proper disposal of medications that are no longer needed.
Mayo says accidental exposure to medicine in the home is a major source of unintentional poisonings, with approximately 9% of those cases involving another person’s medicine.
Mayo recommends disposing of medicines after they are no longer needed to prevent accidental exposure or ingestion by children and others.
Jeff Biermann, a Pharmacist at Mayo Clinic Health System, said “The best thing to do is to bring them to a local site that is set up for the wasted medications. You’ll usually find that at your local government center. Many retail pharmacies now have those disposal bins as well, or you might consider bringing medications in if your community hosts a National Medication Take-Back Day, which usually occurs in October of every year.”
If you or someone you know has wrongfully ingested or been exposed to medication, render first aid and contact the poison control center right away.
