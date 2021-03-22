Search continues for suspect in Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Police continue to search for a Rochester man accused of shooting his father.
The shooting happened Friday around 7:30 p.m. outside the apartment complex where the two live.
Police say the 41-year-old father was arguing with his 18-year-old son about finances and the confrontation turned violent when the two went out into the parking lot, where authorities say the son shot the father in the leg before driving away.
The father was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are recommending multiple felony charges.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.