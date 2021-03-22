2020 State of Agriculture Survey Report to be released Tuesday afternoon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s National Ag Week, and GreenSeam is set to release the 2020 State of Agriculture Survey Report Tuesday afternoon.
The comprehensive report will debut findings from various individuals and eight focus groups that were surveyed across the state. GreenSeam says the report aims to shed light on the most pressing challenges Minnesota agriculture is facing.
Agriculture makes up 20% of the state’s GDP, which connects a majority of businesses in the state directly or indirectly to its value stream.
Sam Ziegler, Director of GreenSeam, said, “The way that agriculture is looked at is well here’s farm production, here’s commodity prices, here’s manufacturing, here’s the supply chain, here’s professional services. They’re all a part of ag, so we wanted a comprehensive report that gives you the insight from all of those folks that are involved in touching agriculture across our state.”
You can catch the live report tomorrow on GreenSeam’s Facebook page 3pm.
