Two Mankato West students qualify for international Deca competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two students from Mankato West High School have qualified for the international Deca competition.
Deca is an organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
Seniors Katie Swanson and Dylan Hansen teamed up as a financial services team this season, and after years of experience, they are ready to win big at the competition.
Ashley Hawker, Club Adviser and Educator at Mankato West High School, said, “So they will get a financial scenario, and then, they will get that on the spot. They have 30 minutes to kind of read over that and prep, and then they will go in front of a judge and present. Typically, it’s a problem, so they’ll come up with kind of a solution to solve that problem.”
The competition is set to take place virtually mid-April.
