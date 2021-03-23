Boy, 6, dies from gunshot wound at Moorhead apartment

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KEYC) — Police in Moorhead say a 6-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound Sunday night.
Authorities said several unsupervised children found a handgun inside an apartment Sunday night and that a 6-year-old boy had been shot.
After a 911 call, officers found the boy inside the apartment.
Police say the other children that were at the home at the time of the shooting are safe.
The gun was recovered inside the apartment.
Police say, once complete, reports will be forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.