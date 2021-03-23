Mankato Clinic recognizes certified nurses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic is recognizing the work of their certified nurses going above and beyond after acknowledging Certified Nurses Day over the weekend.
Certified nurses are clinical experts in their field and stay up to date with medical advancements in their specialty. Two oncology nurses at Mankato Clinic, Carol Determan and Jennifer Anderson, say as a certified nurse, it’s important to continue learning about advancements to provide care for their patients.
“It’s a field that we can advocate for the patients, watch strongly for them. It’s an interesting and very challenging field to get into, and you see a lot of positives that come out of it,” says Determan.
“It’s so nice to be able to keep up on the trends and everything new that’s coming out to look out for the patients to make sure that they’re getting the best care possible,” says Anderson.
Mankato Clinic says they are proud of their nurses’ dedication to their fields.
