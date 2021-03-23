MDH: seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 870 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,449 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 507,231. Of those total cases, 38,789 are health care workers.
Blue Earth County reports eight new cases, and Brown County reports ten new cases of COVID-19.
There have been nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,789. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,248.
There are 490,340 people who are no longer isolated.
26,797 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,516 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,981,041.
Statewide, 1,437,931 people have received one vaccine dose, and 854,827 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,405 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 372,982.
There have been 11 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,683.
4,342,040 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,287,475 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 499,348 people have completed both vaccine doses.
