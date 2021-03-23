Mental health exam ordered for Buffalo suspect

The exam, granted Monday at the request of the defense, will help determine if Gregory Ulrich is mentally competent to help with his own defense. A criminal complaint says Ulrich walked into the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo on Feb. 9 and opened fire, killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and wounding four other staff members. 67-year-old Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic.