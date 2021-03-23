Minnesota State prepares for 7th NCAA Tournament

”We’re going to have two days of protocol while we’re there where we have to have two clean tests. I think our first one is Wednesday, then Thursday before we can practice. Everyone is in the same boat. It’s one about our preparation being what it needs to be while we’re here. Travel safely, get there, and have our preparation on Friday for a Saturday start. The road is in front of us, and it’s a road we’re excited to be on,” Hastings added.