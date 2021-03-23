Minnesota State eSports team hosting open houses for prospective students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — High school students interested in gaming and eSports can get an exclusive chance to chat with Mavericks eSports coaches and varsity players during upcoming open houses at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“It’s kind of like a way to play sports but do it from video games,” said Noah Micke, team captain of the varsity League of Legends team. “I know today’s generation, people love to play video games, and this is a chance for you to get to do what you love but do it for a college.”
The open houses will start this week and run through July.
“Being able to show the open houses both virtual and in person, we’re going to be able to get students in here to see the facility to see it online if they can’t come and then just to learn more about our program,” head coach Jacquie Lamm added.
Mavericks eSports has big plans in the works for this fall, with the expansion to ten titles and the launch of a new learning community for freshmen interested in living on campus with like-minded gamers.
“You get to meet a lot of new friends and a lot of new people, and it’s fun to be able to like play competitively,” stated Alysha Strunk, a sports management student.
