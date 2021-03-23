Public warned to be aware of catalytic converter thieves amid uptick in local thefts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials warn the public of catalytic converter thieves, amid an uptick in local thefts.
Following reports of thefts in New Ulm and Waseca over the past few months, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office say they’ve too recently received multiple reports of catalytic converter thefts. Including one, from a vehicle parked in a business’s parking lot.
“They are getting so much money for these catalytic converters up to a few hundred dollars because of the precious metals in them...the thieves that are doing it are using tools to go and cut off the converters from the vehicle, probably in the middle of the night,” explained Capt. Paul Barta of Blue Earth County Sherriff’s Office.
Converter replacements on cars can be up to thousands of dollars.
The public is advised to call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.
It’s suggested finding ways to mark your converters such as engraving or painting.
