Shark bites 9-year-old Minnesota boy as he body surfed in Miami Beach
By KEYC Staff | March 22, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 10:03 PM

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Minnesota couple says their 9-year-old son was bitten by a shark as he body surfed in Miami Beach.

Kristine Weiskopf told WPLG she and her son Jay were in the water for only a few minutes when the shark bit the boy.

She says she was holding his hand when a shark bit the boy on the shoulder. She says a chunk of skin missing was from his shoulder.

A Miami Beach Fire Rescue crew took the child to the hospital where surgeons closed the wound.

Jay Weiskopf's shoulder after he received stitches. (Source: Kristine Weiskopf)

